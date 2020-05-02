Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 950 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 950 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,358,554,000 after buying an additional 881,118 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,006,041,000 after buying an additional 409,290 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Facebook by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 45,189,119 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,275,066,000 after purchasing an additional 781,073 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $202.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.58. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The company has a market capitalization of $583.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,452,086 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FB shares. Nomura Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Facebook from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.56.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.