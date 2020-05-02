Chronos Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 3,966 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Chronos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,966 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000. Facebook comprises 0.8% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1,141.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after buying an additional 3,542,165 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,478,206,000 after buying an additional 2,673,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after buying an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total value of $53,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 266 shares in the company, valued at $54,929. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,482 shares of company stock worth $17,452,086. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $202.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.58. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Nomura upped their price target on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.56.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

