Jennifer Newstead Sells 97 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.76, for a total value of $18,309.72. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Thursday, April 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50.

On Tuesday, April 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.28, for a total value of $17,002.16.

On Tuesday, April 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $17,363.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.89, for a total value of $16,673.33.

On Tuesday, March 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.50, for a total value of $16,053.50.

On Tuesday, March 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $15,029.18.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.80, for a total value of $14,627.60.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.76, for a total value of $16,951.72.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.30, for a total value of $19,041.10.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Jennifer Newstead sold 97 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $19,610.49.

NASDAQ FB opened at $202.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $583.52 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $137.10 and a one year high of $224.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $223.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.