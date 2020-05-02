D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after buying an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $130.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.19. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Cfra boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

