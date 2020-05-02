Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Decreased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,468 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,782 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $17,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Argus reduced their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $73.79 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.02%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

