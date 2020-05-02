DAGCO Inc. Purchases 30 Shares of Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

DAGCO Inc. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 1.3% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. FMR LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,432,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,002,907,000 after acquiring an additional 186,633 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,601,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $934,646,000 after acquiring an additional 72,959 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $656,946,000 after acquiring an additional 72,432 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $614,923,000 after acquiring an additional 69,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $456,140,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHW opened at $526.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.21. Sherwin-Williams Co has a fifty-two week low of $325.43 and a fifty-two week high of $599.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.95 by $0.13. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 50.78% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In related news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total value of $446,863.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,434,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $583.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cfra cut Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $635.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $574.39.

Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

