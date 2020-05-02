Conning Inc. Sells 594 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,214 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 594 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 6,180 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 50,719 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 165,329 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.74. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The company has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

