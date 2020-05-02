Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 161.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 12,317 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,468,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total transaction of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock worth $119,224,927. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,576.95.

GOOG stock opened at $1,320.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock has a market cap of $907.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,189.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,320.25. Alphabet Inc has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $41.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.29 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 40.88 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

