iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Increased by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 3.1% of DAGCO Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCutchen Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV opened at $283.53 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $266.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.97. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $220.28 and a 12-month high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

