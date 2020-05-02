D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,560 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.0% of D.B. Root & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $202.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The firm has a market cap of $583.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.58. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 28.57%. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.50, for a total transaction of $53,690.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,482 shares of company stock worth $17,452,086 in the last ninety days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet lowered Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Facebook from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen upped their price target on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered Facebook to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.56.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

