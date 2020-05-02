TheStreet Downgrades Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to C

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBUX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

SBUX stock opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Analyst Recommendations for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Starbucks Cut to “C” at TheStreet
Starbucks Cut to “C” at TheStreet
TheStreet Downgrades Starbucks to C
TheStreet Downgrades Starbucks to C
D.B. Root & Company LLC Cuts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc.
D.B. Root & Company LLC Cuts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc.
D.B. Root & Company LLC Invests $364,000 in ConocoPhillips
D.B. Root & Company LLC Invests $364,000 in ConocoPhillips
Cwm LLC Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc.
Cwm LLC Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc.
Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,001 NVIDIA Co.
Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,001 NVIDIA Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report