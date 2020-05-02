TheStreet Downgrades Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to C

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SBUX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Starbucks from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.42.

SBUX stock opened at $73.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.74.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.02%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

