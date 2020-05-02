D.B. Root & Company LLC Cuts Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,604 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

NYSE MRK opened at $77.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.64 and a 200 day moving average of $83.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

