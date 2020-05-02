D.B. Root & Company LLC Invests $364,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,831 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,311 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

COP stock opened at $39.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.26. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

