Cwm LLC Raises Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 143.1% in the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAT opened at $110.88 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.44.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

