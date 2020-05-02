Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,001 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 160,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $251.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.74.

NVDA stock opened at $282.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $257.78 and a 200-day moving average of $240.06. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

