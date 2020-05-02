CX Institutional Sells 219 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CX Institutional lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,184,000 after purchasing an additional 723,408 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,133,000 after purchasing an additional 608,474 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,131,000 after purchasing an additional 130,048 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,564,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,543,000 after purchasing an additional 347,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,524,000 after purchasing an additional 196,910 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $73.54 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $55.58 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.84.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.