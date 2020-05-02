Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 13 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,293 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 0.7% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,555.00 to $1,420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,505.23.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,317.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $905.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,185.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,318.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The business had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 40.74 EPS for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

