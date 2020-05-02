D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $252,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 38.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 631 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 33,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,111,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 78.9% in the first quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $343,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 117,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund bought a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $12,458,000. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Raymond James cut S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.75.

NYSE SPGI opened at $286.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 495.95% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

