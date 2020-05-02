Core Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 256 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth $2,503,956,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 28,954,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,372,000 after buying an additional 4,108,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 25,530,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,967,000 after buying an additional 2,261,603 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,673,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,981,000 after buying an additional 1,625,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,242,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,433,000 after buying an additional 1,353,763 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.98. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $201.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.60.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.