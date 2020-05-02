CX Institutional Purchases 130 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 71.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.74.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $282.78 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.79 billion, a PE ratio of 63.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

