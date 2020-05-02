1,109 Shares in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Acquired by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $2,313,511,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,906,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,239,688,000 after acquiring an additional 200,105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,901,043 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,879,622,000 after acquiring an additional 188,730 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,493,110 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,302,548,000 after acquiring an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $8,070,972,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total value of $809,666.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,525.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,548.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,066.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1,913.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by ($1.35). The business had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

