Centerpoint Advisors LLC Buys 16 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 106.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,066.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,913.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Aegis boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,548.16.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

