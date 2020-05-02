Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $2,326,225,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Pfizer by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 188,715,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,393,867,000 after buying an additional 22,232,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 205.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,102,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $513,358,000 after buying an additional 8,819,241 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Pfizer by 77.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,091,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $317,010,000 after buying an additional 3,525,078 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Pfizer by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,432,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,035,637,000 after buying an additional 3,005,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

Shares of PFE opened at $37.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $208.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

