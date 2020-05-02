Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,480.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,548.16.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,233.35 billion, a PE ratio of 118.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,066.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,913.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 698,915 shares of company stock worth $1,429,303,604. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

