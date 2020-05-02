William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Starbucks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the coffee company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.60. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Starbucks’ FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 54.02%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Starbucks from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.42.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $73.79 on Friday. Starbucks has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72. The stock has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 57.95%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

