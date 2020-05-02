CX Institutional Lowers Stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

CX Institutional lowered its position in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 32,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,372,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $844,000. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 12.4% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.38.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 16,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,882 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a twelve month low of $62.13 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.68.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

