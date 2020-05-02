D.B. Root & Company LLC Cuts Stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $547,821,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $534,605,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,806,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,356,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,859 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $316,702,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,557,870 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $720,446,000 after purchasing an additional 951,447 shares in the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $307.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $309.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.64.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.72, for a total transaction of $590,467.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,187.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 40,613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.87, for a total transaction of $13,965,592.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,213 shares in the company, valued at $417,114.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,169 shares of company stock worth $35,315,020. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $339.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $283.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $213.99 and a one year high of $362.95. The firm has a market cap of $67.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.07, a P/E/G ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

