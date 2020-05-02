Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,527 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.3% of D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 38,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 3,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.26. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $80.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.