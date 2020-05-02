CX Institutional Has $4.53 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

CX Institutional lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 304.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,405 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,149,344,000 after acquiring an additional 890,014 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,458,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,790,219,000 after acquiring an additional 474,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $1,985,537,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,157,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,209,000 after acquiring an additional 272,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,537,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,480,000 after acquiring an additional 56,541 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $130.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.43 and its 200-day moving average is $135.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 10.62%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

