Cwm LLC Has $702,000 Stock Position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,806,948 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $119.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.20. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $92.00 and a 12-month high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. The business had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 11th. This is a boost from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.40%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.11.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

