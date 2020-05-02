Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) is Conning Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,102,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.8% of Conning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $43,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in Cisco Systems by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 804 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 199,321 shares in the company, valued at $9,274,406.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 78,910 shares of company stock worth $3,296,482. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $179.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 50.53%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

