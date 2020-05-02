Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC

Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,936 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,110 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 196,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 72,281 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 78,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 117,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $2,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 308,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,690,281.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $181,932.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet downgraded Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Standpoint Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.05.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

