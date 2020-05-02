Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 2,141 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,558 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 240,797 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.3% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 537,389 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $21,124,000 after purchasing an additional 17,268 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 28.3% during the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 93,164 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 20,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.6% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 46,184 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871 shares in the last quarter. 72.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 21.44%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.53%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Nomura Securities cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.05.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 3,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total transaction of $181,932.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria Martinez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.53, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,274,406.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,910 shares of company stock valued at $3,296,482 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.