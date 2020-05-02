Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,781 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $9,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN opened at $2,286.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,066.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1,913.29. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $2,475.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $1,233.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.20, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.34.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.09 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,300.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cfra lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Aegis lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $2,900.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,548.16.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total value of $742,649,791.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 698,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,303,604. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.