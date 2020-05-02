Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 29,101 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 59.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,588 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 29,101 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 27,041 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 21,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 12,891 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,750 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 29,059 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.65.

NYSE F opened at $4.92 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.77.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,130.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.10 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.