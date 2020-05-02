CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

CX Institutional raised its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $56,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter worth $537,278,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,388 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,422,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,339,368,000 after purchasing an additional 534,010 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at $69,195,000. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,439,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,639,000 after purchasing an additional 442,494 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.36.

Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $156.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.54. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 12 month low of $114.18 and a 12 month high of $168.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.11). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.