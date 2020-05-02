CX Institutional Increases Holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,938 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 16,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 6,544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 103,577 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Home Depot from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.20.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HD opened at $218.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $236.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.77. Home Depot Inc has a twelve month low of $140.63 and a twelve month high of $247.36.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

