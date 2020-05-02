Cwm LLC Decreases Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,786 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 10,065 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $19,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 65,263 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 18,328 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.13.

DIS stock opened at $105.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.30. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

