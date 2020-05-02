Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 94,121 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

LSCC opened at $20.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $24.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $97.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 90,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $1,876,941.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 55,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,317.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $27,888.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,077. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

