Natalie Grace Wolfsen Sells 2,500 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Stock

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) EVP Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.63, for a total value of $56,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 449,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,171,755.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Natalie Grace Wolfsen also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, April 29th, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 13,917 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $333,868.83.
  • On Monday, April 13th, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $50,925.00.
  • On Monday, March 30th, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $50,000.00.
  • On Thursday, March 26th, Natalie Grace Wolfsen sold 2,500 shares of AssetMark Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $49,975.00.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.01. AssetMark Financial Holdings has a 52 week low of $13.94 and a 52 week high of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $111.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMK shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on AssetMark Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMK. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in AssetMark Financial by 457.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Recommended Story: Investing in Growth Stocks

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

DAGCO Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
DAGCO Inc. Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH
CX Institutional Raises Stock Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH
CX Institutional Increases Holdings in Home Depot Inc
CX Institutional Increases Holdings in Home Depot Inc
Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M Co
Cwm LLC Boosts Holdings in 3M Co
Cwm LLC Decreases Holdings in Walt Disney Co
Cwm LLC Decreases Holdings in Walt Disney Co
Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp
Calamos Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Corp


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report