Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Acquires 703 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,787 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 0.9% of Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.3% during the first quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 60,228 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 21.6% during the first quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 17,217 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 18.2% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,834 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 16,598 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,259,303 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $671,735,000 after buying an additional 466,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $174.57 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,327.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 41.16%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.19.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

