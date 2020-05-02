Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,719 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,719 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.6% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $116.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $289.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.00, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.82. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.7907 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.91%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 3,500,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $417,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,846.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $883,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,392,511 shares of company stock valued at $887,693,596. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.31.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

