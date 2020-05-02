Capital Square LLC Increases Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Capital Square LLC lifted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in 3M by 3.8% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 24,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $461,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in 3M by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 8,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in 3M by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 20,603 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total value of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total value of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $608,873.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMM opened at $148.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.93. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72. The company has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. 3M had a return on equity of 50.07% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that 3M Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

MMM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.85.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.