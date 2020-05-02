PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 96.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 261,306 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $1,985,537,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $282,782,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,494,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,085,000 after purchasing an additional 972,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,437,000 after purchasing an additional 678,911 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo stock opened at $130.14 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $180.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.19.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

