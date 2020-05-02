Consolidated Capital Management LLC Has $9.50 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,228 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 7.5% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $9,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 8,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. WJ Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the first quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $174.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $190.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $160.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.92. The firm has a market cap of $1,327.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price (up from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.19.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

