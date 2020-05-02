93,883 Shares in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Acquired by Citizens National Bank Trust Department

Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 93,883 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,000. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.9% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,055,993,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 202,281,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,115,225,000 after buying an additional 5,019,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 66,388,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,632,600,000 after buying an additional 4,674,009 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,392,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,969,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,315,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Weldon bought 4,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,051.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 41,629 shares of company stock worth $1,666,295 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $43.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $80.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $56.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.25 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $68.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

