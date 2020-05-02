Chesapeake Wealth Management Sells 142 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,734,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,149,344,000 after purchasing an additional 890,014 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 85,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

PEP stock opened at $130.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.42 and a twelve month high of $147.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.19.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.95% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.21.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

