Software (ETR:SOW) PT Set at €30.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Software (ETR:SOW) has been given a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($34.88) price target on Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €31.92 ($37.12).

Shares of Software stock opened at €32.40 ($37.67) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.75. Software has a 52 week low of €21.60 ($25.12) and a 52 week high of €35.03 ($40.73). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €27.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a PE ratio of 16.53.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

