SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €4.50 by Kepler Capital Markets

SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) has been assigned a €4.50 ($5.23) target price by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.10 ($8.26) target price on SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Warburg Research set a €6.90 ($8.02) price target on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SAF-HOLLAND has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.13 ($7.13).

Shares of SFQ opened at €4.69 ($5.46) on Tuesday. SAF-HOLLAND has a one year low of €3.17 ($3.68) and a one year high of €11.68 ($13.58). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €4.09 and its 200-day moving average is €6.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84.

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

