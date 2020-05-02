D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases Shares of 472 Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,251,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,767,000 after acquiring an additional 419,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,280,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,868,000 after acquiring an additional 15,094 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,577,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,138,000 after acquiring an additional 536,162 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $684,423,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 13.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 742,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,743,000 after acquiring an additional 86,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christopher L. Winfrey sold 19,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.77, for a total value of $10,128,140.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,744,778.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.64, for a total transaction of $497,861.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,833 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,590.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,968 shares of company stock valued at $18,932,487 in the last three months. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $615.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $595.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.00.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $509.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Charter Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $546.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.99 billion, a PE ratio of 65.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $454.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $479.14.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.86). Charter Communications had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

